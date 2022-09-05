Ganeshotsav 2022: In a first, Kolhapur uses telescopic conveyor for immersion of Ganesh idols; see pics

The local administration used modern technology for immersion of Lord Ganesha idols

Kolhapur local administration uses telescopic conveyor for the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol.

Using modern technology for eco-friendly immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, the local administration in Kolhapur has introduced state-of-the-art technology to ensure timely and graceful immersion of the idols during ongoing Ganeshotsav. In a first in Maharashtra, the local administration used telescopic conveyor for the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol. The conveyor ensured immersion at the rate of one idol per second.

Telescopic conveyor for the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol. Pic/Satej Patil

The local administration and Lord Ganesha devotees last year decided not to immerse the idols in Panchganga river to avoid pollution. After which, the Ganesh idols that were immersed in artificial ponds were re-immersed at Irani quarry no. 2 to maintain their sanctity. The re-immersion at the quarry near Rankala lake has been planned by using the automated mechanism, which was suggested by former Minister of State for Home, Satej Patil. The new system was inaugurated by Kolhapur South MLA, Ruturaj Patil, on September 4.

Pic/Satej Patil

“The mechanism allows us speedy immersion by maintaining the sanctity of the idols. The conveyor belt which has the facility of rotating at 180 degrees Celsius can take up the immersion of idols up to 35-feet distance. It minimizes human interface and allows the immersion at the rate of one idol per second. It will help us in avoiding the pollution of our water bodies,” Ruturaj Patil said.

Pic/Satej Patil

