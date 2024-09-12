Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: SC stays NGT direction restricting number of people in 'dhol-tasha' groups in Pune

Updated on: 12 September,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
SC on Thursday stayed an NGT direction restricting the number of people to 30 in the 'dhol-tasha' groups involved in the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, including idol immersion rituals, in Pune

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday stayed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction restricting the number of people to 30 in the 'dhol-tasha' groups involved in the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, including idol immersion rituals, in Pune, news agency PTI reported.


Having decided earlier in the day to take up a Pune-based 'dhol-tasha' group's plea against the NGT order for hearing at 2 pm, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a notice to state authorities on it.



In a brief hearing, lawyer Amit Pai said that 'dhol-tasha' has had a very "deep cultural significance" in Pune for more than a hundred years and it was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.


He added that the August 30 direction of NGT will affect such groups.

"Issue notice... pending next day of listing, there shall be a stay of operation of direction number 4 (on the number of persons in dhol-tasha groups). Let them do their 'dhol tasha'. It is the heart of Pune," the bench said.

The NGT had directed the Pune Police to ensure that the total number of 'dhol-tasha-zanj' members in each group did not exceed 30 for the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.

Seeking an early hearing, the lawyer had told the top court that there was an urgency as the Ganpati festival was going on.

In a bid to control noise pollution, the NGT had restricted the number of people in the 'dhol-tasha' groups for the Ganapati festival to 30.

The Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities began on September 7. It is celebrated for 10-11 days.

'Dhol-tasha' groups have been an integral part of traditional festivals in some parts of Maharashtra. 

