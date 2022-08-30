Breaking News
Ganeshotsav: Wishes, messages and greetings to share on Ganesh Chaturthi

Updated on: 30 August,2022 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10 days long festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated widely in the country, it is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 31.


People in India are gearing up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31. The 10 days long festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated widely in the country, it is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra


According to mythology, it is believed that Ganesh Chaturthi (the first day of the festival) marks the rebirth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha at home and set up huge pandals with decorations and offer prayers. The 10th day of the festival, called as the Anant Chaturdashi, the devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is known as the eliminator of obstacles.

Here are some best wishes and images to share on this Ganeshotsav:

- May Lord Ganesha always remove obstacles from your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.


- Wish you and your family a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.


- Let's spread love, care and happiness while celebrating the festival. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

- May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck.

- I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a successful life ahead.

