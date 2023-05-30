Breaking News
Ganga Dussehra: Devotees take holy dip in Varanasi

Updated on: 30 May,2023 11:25 AM IST  |  Varanasi
On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, people were seen performing puja on the banks of the Ganga

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga in Varanasi on Tuesday morning.


People were seen performing puja on the banks of the Ganga.


The festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi where people from all over the country come to seek blessings.


Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and heal any physical ailments they may have.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

The festivities last for 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

