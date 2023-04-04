Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad airport in Telangana on Tuesday, due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

Officials have cited a "technical problem" for the diversion.

There were 137 passengers on board and all are safe, DGCA said.

The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

Further details are awaited.

