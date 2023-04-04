Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Varanasi bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after technical problem

Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem'

Updated on: 04 April,2023 09:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport

Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem'

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad airport in Telangana on Tuesday, due to a technical problem.


The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.



Officials have cited a "technical problem" for the diversion.


Also Read: Ground staff arrested for gadget theft from Delhi-Mumbai flight

There were 137 passengers on board and all are safe, DGCA said.

The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news varanasi indigo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK