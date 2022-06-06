Breaking News
Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma and record her statement over controversial remarks against Prophet: CP Sanjay Pandey
Rajya Sabha polls: Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh seek 1-day bail to cast vote
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter
Home > News > India News > Article > Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

Updated on: 06 June,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending the 'threat letter' to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi being produced at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Pic/PTI


Amid the ongoing investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who's being interrogated in the case, was also questioned about the threat letter addressed to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police sources said.

Addressed to the actor had 'L.B.' written at the end, thus pointing to the gangster's initials. The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5.




The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala ('Tera Moosa Wala hoga'), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.


Earlier, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for actor Salman Khan after the threat letter.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs third suspect from Haryana

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending the 'threat letter' to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM addressed to him and Salman Khan.

As per police, the letter was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india new delhi Salman Khan national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK