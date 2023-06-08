Gas-loaded tanker meets with accident in Assam's Kamrup

Following the accident, the gas started leaking out of the tanker bearing registration number AS-01FC-5453, and the police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot

A tanker loaded with gas met with an accident near Assam's Sonapur area in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

Following the accident, the gas started leaking out of the tanker bearing registration number AS-01FC-5453, and the police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot.

"The tanker was coming from Guwahati. The driver lost his control and crossed over the divider. One person, a worker of the vehicle, got injured and was sent to the hospital", said the local police.

Also, vehicular movements have been restricted to one side of the road and the police & fire tenders are putting in efforts to keep the situation under control.

