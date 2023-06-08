Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gas loaded tanker meets with accident in Assams Kamrup

Gas-loaded tanker meets with accident in Assam's Kamrup

Updated on: 08 June,2023 02:31 PM IST  |  Kamrup (Assam)
ANI |

Top

Following the accident, the gas started leaking out of the tanker bearing registration number AS-01FC-5453, and the police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot

Gas-loaded tanker meets with accident in Assam's Kamrup

Image used for representational purpose. File photo.

Listen to this article
Gas-loaded tanker meets with accident in Assam's Kamrup
x
00:00

A tanker loaded with gas met with an accident near Assam's Sonapur area in Kamrup district on Wednesday.


Following the accident, the gas started leaking out of the tanker bearing registration number AS-01FC-5453, and the police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot.


"The tanker was coming from Guwahati. The driver lost his control and crossed over the divider. One person, a worker of the vehicle, got injured and was sent to the hospital", said the local police.


Also, vehicular movements have been restricted to one side of the road and the police & fire tenders are putting in efforts to keep the situation under control.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
assam india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK