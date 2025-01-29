Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Rajendra Bhosale held a meeting of concerned departments and issued instructions to curb the prevalence of the disease

The health officials said that a new Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) case was reported in Pune on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The number of suspected GBS cases, thus, stood at 111, with 13 patients on ventilators, they said.

"111 suspected patients of GBS have been found until now, besides one patient who died. Of these, 31 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases," said a release from the state health department on the GBS outbreak, reported PTI.

So far 57 stool samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and all were tested for 'enteric virus panel'. Seventeen samples tested positive for Norovirus while five stool samples were positive for Campylobacter, the release said on the GBS outbreak, reported PTI.

A total of 76 blood samples have been sent to NIV. All samples have tested negative for Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya.

"110 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, samples from 8 water sources found contaminated," the release read, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Rajendra Bhosale held a meeting of concerned departments and issued instructions to curb the prevalence of the disease.

The Water Supply and Drainage Departments were asked to implement measures regarding water supply and drainage in Pune city and the newly merged 23 villages. "The Water Supply Department should take necessary steps to cover water tanks and wells with tarpaulin and fencing. Instructions should be given to tanker operators supplying water, and a meeting should be organized with them to provide guidelines and advisory measures regarding diseases," said a release issued by the PMC, reported PTI.

A 15-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been made operational at Pune Municipal Corporation's Kamla Nehru Hospital for GBS patients. Treatment will be provided free of cost at the unit.

GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, characterized by muscle weakness, and in severe cases, paralysis.

Samples being tested to identify the reason behind the spread of GBS: ICMR chief

The cause behind the recent spurt in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune is still under investigation, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said on Tuesday.

Samples of people infected with GBS are being tested to identify the reason behind the spread of the disease, he said.

The ICMR chief said that GBS mostly is a post-infection syndrome that usually manifests itself two to six weeks after a person gets an infection.

(With inputs from PTI)