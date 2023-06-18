Geo-tagging for institutes with differently-abled by June

He said the process is aimed at bringing all such institutes on a single portal to stay updated about their ongoing projects

The Centre is in the process of geo-tagging institutions for people with disabilities under the PM Gati Shakti project to improve accessibility, a senior official said on Saturday.

The Department of Disabilities is collaborating with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications & Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for this initiative, Joint Secretary in the Disabilities Affairs Department Rajeev Yadav said. He said the process is aimed at bringing all such institutes on a single portal to stay updated about their ongoing projects.

Yadav further said most of the institutes have been geo-tagged, adding that now, only 450 Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme and 13 NGO-run braille press are left. “The geo-tagging process that started in December would be completed by June 30,” Yadav said.

