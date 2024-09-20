Ghee suppliers exploited the lack of testing: TTD

Union Health Minister seeks report on laddu issue

Lab tests revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples. Representational pics/X

Amidst a raging controversy over the quality of ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus distributed to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara shrine here, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday said ghee suppliers to the temple body took advantage of the lack of in-house adulteration testing facility and also not making use of outside facilities.

Lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples, TTD Officer J Shyamala Rao said.

Addressing a press conference over the quality of ghee being used to make Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweets), especially in the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used to make them, the executive officer noted that ghee quality has fallen drastically.

“Now the reason for the lack of quality is not having an in-house lab, sending the samples to outside labs for testing and unviable rates,” he said.

The EO highlighted that the suppliers took advantage of these deficiencies. The TTD administers the popular hill shrine that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year.

Nadda seeks report

Union Health Minister Nadda said he had spoken to AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on the Tirupati laddu issue. Nadda said the matter would be examined by the FSSAI. Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Reddy government, triggering a massive political row with the YSRCP accusing the CM of indulging in heinous allegations for political gains and TDP circulating a lab report to back the claim.

