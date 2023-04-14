Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Give us 35 plus LS seats from Bengal in 2024 TMC govt wont complete term Amit Shah

Give us 35 plus LS seats from Bengal in 2024, TMC govt won't complete term: Amit Shah

Updated on: 14 April,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Suri
PTI |

Top

While lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, Shah said if the BJP returns to power in 2024 by winning more than 35 seats in the state, "no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state

Give us 35 plus LS seats from Bengal in 2024, TMC govt won't complete term: Amit Shah

Amit Shah. File Pic


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to the people to ensure BJP's victory in 35 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha polls, saying that the TMC government would not survive beyond 2025 if the target is achieved.


While lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, Shah said if the BJP returns to power in 2024 by winning more than 35 seats in the state, "no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state".



Violence broke out in various places of the state during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month.


"Let me say it clearly that Narendra Modi will be the country's Prime Minister again. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal, and I can assure you that the Mamata Banerjee government won't survive beyond 2025," Shah said while addressing a rally here in Birbhum district.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order for city ahead of Amit Shah's visit

The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.

"Mamata Banerjee might dream of making her nephew the next CM, but the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be from the BJP. Only the BJP can fight and defeat the corrupt TMC," he said.

Banerjee's nephew Abhishek is TMC's national general secretary and an MP.

The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 elections.

Shah's comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which termed it as "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
amit shah west bengal news India news national news mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party trinamool congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK