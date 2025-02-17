A Goa court has sentenced Vikat Bhagat to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape and murder of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughlin in 2017. The verdict brings justice to the victim's family after years of legal proceedings

Representational Pic

A court in Goa has sentenced a 31-year-old local resident, Vikat Bhagat, to rigorous life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughlin in 2017. The sentencing was announced on Monday by District and Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi, following Bhagat's conviction last Friday.

According to PTI, the victim, a 28-year-old tourist from Donegal in Northwest Ireland, was found murdered in a secluded, forested area in Canacona village, South Goa, on 14 March 2017. The Goa police had charged Bhagat with raping and killing McLaughlin after spending an evening with her. As per PTI reports, he struck her with a stone, causing fatal head injuries, and left her body lying in a pool of blood.

The court imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Bhagat for the heinous crime and an additional ₹10,000 for the destruction of evidence. Additionally, he has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for tampering with evidence. However, both sentences will run concurrently, according to PTI.

Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing the victim's mother, Andrea Brannigan, confirmed the sentencing and said that it marked a crucial step towards justice for McLaughlin’s family. The victim’s family had earlier released a statement expressing their gratitude to everyone involved in the case. Their message, read out by a representative, stated: "We, as Danielle's family and friends, are so thankful to everyone involved in our fight for justice. They have treated her like their daughter and have tirelessly fought for her."

According to PTI, Police Inspector Philomena Costa, who led the investigation, credited the meticulous probe for securing Bhagat’s conviction. Speaking on the verdict, Costa said he was extremely satisfied that the court had delivered justice in the case.

McLaughlin had arrived in Goa in early March 2017 and was last seen in Bhagat’s company before her body was discovered the following day. The case had garnered significant international attention, with calls for swift justice from her family, friends, and supporters.

With the court’s verdict now delivered, the sentencing brings a sense of closure to the victim’s loved ones, though the tragic loss of Danielle McLaughlin remains deeply felt.

(With inputs from PTI)