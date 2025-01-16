On May 15, 2016, the four accused had called victim Kavita Badala (27) to a flat in Vasai over a monetary dispute and picked up a fight with her, said prosecutor

A court in Palghar's Vasai on Thursday sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a woman and burning her body inorder to destroy evidence, PTI reported.

As per PTI, District and Additional Sessions Judge SV Khongal convicted Mohitkumar Bhishandas Bhagat (33), Ramavtar Chitelal Sharma (34), Shiva Ramkumar Sharma (33) and Unita Sharvanan (43) under Indian Penal Code provisions for murder and other offences. The judge fined Bhagat and both Sharmas Rs 18,000 each, while Sharvanan was fined Rs 7,000.

On May 15, 2016, the four accused had called victim Kavita Badala (27) to a flat in Vasai over a monetary dispute and picked up a fight with her, said additional public prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil. The victim and the accused worked in a network marketing firm.

The four strangled Badala and packed her body in a bag, took it to Sakhre on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and then burnt it to destroy the evidence, PTI reported.

Following this, the four called up the victim's father, who is a jeweller, and sought three kilograms of gold as well as 30 lakh, APP Patil told court.

About 53 witnesses were examined during the trial, PTI reported.

Thane: Man acquitted in attempt to murder case after six years

A Thane court has acquitted a 48-year-old film art director in a 2018 case of attempted murder, citing discrepancies in the evidence presented by the prosecution, reported news agency PTI.

Sessions judge Amit M Shete passed the ruling on January 9, acquitting Sushant Niranjan Panda.

Panda was accused of attacking Arvind Ramratan Singh, the complainant, with a steel cutter on July 1, 2018, causing him injuries in the neck which required hospitalisation, reported PTI.

As per the First Information Report registered by Mira Road Police in the district, Singh and Panda had a late-night altercation over the strained relationship between Panda and Singh's daughter, reported PTI.

The complainant's daughter had been in a live-in relationship with the accused, the FIR said.

During the trial, the Thane court noted contradictions in witness testimonies, particularly that of the complainant's daughter whose account suggested that the altercation took place in the residential society's common area and not inside Singh's flat, reported PTI.

The Thane court also criticized the prosecution for not examining crucial witnesses such as the society's watchman and the complainant's brother.

The prosecution failed to establish the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the court held.

(With inputs from PTI)