Gold smuggling case: Karnataka to probe DGP's role after daughter Ranya Rao's arrest

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
The government also ordered a CID investigation into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty of police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru

Gold smuggling case: Karnataka to probe DGP’s role after daughter Ranya Rao's arrest

Ranya Rao (left) was arrested with gold worth Rs 12.56 crore. Pics/X@MRA_498

The Karnataka government ordered a probe into the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao.


“ACS Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the availment of the protocol related facilities and the role of the Director General of Police of the State, IPS cadre, Ramachandra Rao, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Corporation in this case,” the government order said.


The government also ordered a CID investigation into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty of police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.


Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
The order said the actress Ranya was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while “she was illegally transporting gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru”.

During the investigation of the case, it was reported in the media that the arrested Ranya misused the courtesy facilities provided to high-ranking officials at airports, the order said. The DRI seized gold bars worth R12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport here on March 3. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

