Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, they said.

Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted
A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.


Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, they said.


Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said.


Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added. The officials said efforts are underway to restore the track and resume train movement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

telangana indian railways hyderabad india India news national news

