Govt clears Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib Ji ropeway projects worth Rs 6,811 cr

The government on Wednesday approved two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand -- Sonprayag to Kedarnath (12.9 km) and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji (12.4 km) -- at a total cost of Rs 6,811 crore, reported news agency PTI.

The timeline for construction of these two ambitious projects is 4-6 years.

The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) were announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reported PTI.

The construction of a 12.9-km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath will be done on the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore, reported PTI.

The ropeway is planned to be developed in a public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology having the capacity to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), which could ferry 18,000 passengers per day.

The ropeway project will be a boon to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath as it would provide environment-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity and reduce travel time in one direction from about 8 to 9 hours to about 36 minutes.

The ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations as well as in allied tourism industries like hospitality, travel, foods & beverages (F&B) and tourism throughout the year, reported PTI.

The development of the ropeway project is a significant step towards fostering balanced socio-economic development, enhancing last-mile connectivity in hilly regions and fostering rapid economic growth.

Vaishnaw informed that the 12.4-km ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji too will be developed on DBFOT mode at a total capital cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore, reported PTI.

Currently, the journey to the Hemkund Sahib Ji is a challenging 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat and is covered on foot or by ponies or palanquins. The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the Hemkund Sahib Ji and the tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers and will ensure all-weather last-mile connectivity between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib Ji, reported PTI.

The journey to the Kedarnath temple is a challenging 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund and is currently covered on foot or by ponies, palanquins and helicopters. The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the temple and ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

(With inputs from PTI)