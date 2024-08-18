Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Govts are accusing each other holding protests instead of working on that case Nirbhayas mother on Kolkata incident

Govts are accusing each other, holding protests instead of working on that case: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata incident

Updated on: 18 August,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

She also demanded punishment for all those involved in the Kolkata case and voiced concern for women's safety.

Govts are accusing each other, holding protests instead of working on that case: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata incident

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Govts are accusing each other, holding protests instead of working on that case: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata incident
x
00:00

Expressing her outrage over the rape and murder of a female resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, described the incident as "the most unfortunate thing that has happened." She criticised the ongoing political blame game, stating that "governments are accusing each other and holding protests instead of focusing on the case, women's safety, and addressing shortcomings in the law."


In a video message, Asha Devi criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister, questioning why she was protesting and demanding capital punishment despite having authority over the health ministry, police, and the legal system. "The Health Ministry and the police fall under the Chief Minister's jurisdiction. I don't understand whom she is protesting against or from whom she is demanding capital punishment. The law is in her hands; the government can at least ensure the case is properly presented to the lower court," she said.



Asha Devi further noted that whenever such incidents occur, Nirbhaya's name is invoked, but questioned, "What have we learned from the Nirbhaya incident? What changes have been made to the system? ... We are still stuck in 2012." She also demanded punishment for all those involved in the case and voiced concern for women's safety.


"If more than one person was involved, all the accused must be apprehended immediately and punished without delay. It is still unclear whether the victim was assaulted by one person or gang-raped. Such a heinous crime occurred while a doctor was on duty in a hospital. If doctors are not safe inside hospitals, what hope is there for the safety of ordinary women and girls?" she said.

Earlier, on August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community. On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news kolkata sexual crime Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK