The usual weekend rush of patients came to a standstill as even private hospitals in Mumbai joined the nationwide strike to demand justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim

Bandra West’s Holy Family Hospital bore a deserted look on Saturday, turning away all OPD patients

After making rounds of public hospitals in the city for three months, Mahesh Vainegara, 39, arrived at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, on Saturday, hoping to finally see a doctor and get answers for a condition he has been grappling with for some time. He was among many patients turned away as select private hospitals joined public hospitals across the city in closing their outpatient departments (OPDs) following the Indian Medical Association’s call for a nationwide strike. The strike came in the wake of a mob attack at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital during protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor there.

“We knew about the strike but thought it was only at government hospitals,” Vainegara said. On average, 300 patients visit Holy Family Hospital daily. On Saturday, the facility’s usually busy registration counters were relatively quiet. Security staff informed arriving patients that the OPDs were closed. Those needing urgent care were directed to the emergency ward, where the fees are double that of an OPD visit. A hospital spokesperson said, “Most patients with prior appointments were informed about the strike.”

Similar scenes unfolded across the city. At Lilavati Hospital in Bandra Reclamation, digital boards displayed the message: “Protest against brutal assault and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. OPD services will remain closed today.” The hospital’s OPD counters, which typically sees 400 patients daily, were largely empty, with only a few doctors on-site for academic purposes. Emergency services remained operational, though.

Other private hospitals that participated in the strike included Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Jaslok Hospital and Bombay Hospital. PD Hinduja Hospital and Kokilaben Hospital continued their OPDs as usual. Many of these hospitals experience a surge in patients over the weekend. “We see 700 patients at OPDs on Saturdays. We informed some of our patients about the OPD closure a day prior,” said a representative from Hiranandani Hospital. “Even then we had several walk-ins today. Those in urgent need were sent to emergency services, while others were sent back.”