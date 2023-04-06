Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Grenade AK 47 bullets recovered in J Ks Bandipora one LeT terror associate arrested

Grenade, AK-47 bullets recovered in J-K's Bandipora; one LeT terror associate arrested

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

Top

The operation was organised by Bandipora police along with 26 AR and the third Bn Central Reserve Police Force, added the police

Grenade, AK-47 bullets recovered in J-K's Bandipora; one LeT terror associate arrested

Representative Image


One terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba has been arrested on Wednesday near Canal Road Aloosa Bandipora with one live Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 bullets, said Jammu and Kashmir police. The operation was organised by Bandipora police along with 26 AR and the third Bn Central Reserve Police Force, added the police.


Informing about the investigation, the police said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Bandipora police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.



Also Read: Assorted ammunition including a mortar bomb seized after militant hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir


Earlier on April 3, arms and ammunition including hand grenades were recovered near the Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The police said that information about one suspicious object was received, following which the police rushed to the spot. Among the objects which were recovered include pistols, grenades, and magazines.

The recovery of a suspected packet comes a day after a blast occured in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday at Boulevard road which triggered panic among people nearby, the police had said. However, nobody was injured, police said. Prima facie the blast seems to be due to equipment failure, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lashkar-e-taiba jammu and kashmir kashmir central reserve police force national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK