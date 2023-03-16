Gujarat: 5-year-old, two others killed amid bout of violence within family

Police were yet to find out the reason behind Bobadiya's alleged initial attack on Gamar and his son, he added. Nobody had been arrested in the case yet, said another official

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Three persons including a five-year-old boy and his father were killed during a bout of violence within a family in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Thursday, police said.

Ramesh Bobadiya allegedly hacked to death Lallu Gamar and his son Kalpesh, and subsequently Gamar's brother allegedly killed Bobadiya, said a senior official. The triple murder took place at Ajavas village of Poshina tehsil, said Sabarkantha district superintendent of police Vishalkumar Vaghela.

Bobadiya, a resident of neighbouring Zinznat village, was the brother of Gamar's sister's husband. As per preliminary investigation, Bobadiya arrived at Gamar's place on Wednesday evening and stayed for the night after having dinner, the SP said.

Gamar, his son Kalpesh and Bobadiya slept outside the house.

"In the early hours, when everyone was asleep, Bobadiya got up and allegedly hit Gamar on the head with an axe, killing him on the spot. He then allegedly hacked Gamar's son to death," the official said.

Also read: Mumbai: Daughter lives with mother's body for 3 months

Gamar's wife raised an alarm and called Gamar's brother Maknabhai and other villagers to the spot.

"During the subsequent scuffle with Gamar's brother, the attacker (Bobadiya) lost his life. We have registered a case of murder and started further investigation," said Vaghela.

Police were yet to find out the reason behind Bobadiya's alleged initial attack on Gamar and his son, he added. Nobody had been arrested in the case yet, said another official.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.