Supporters lift Gopal Italia in celebration after his victory. PIC/X

Following Gopal Italia's victory in the Visavadar bye-election, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Isudan Gadhvi asserted that his party is set to form the government in 2027, news agency ANI reported.

Gadhvi further stated that this win signifies a victory for the people of Visavadar, including farmers, labourers, and the unemployed youth.

Moreover, he claimed that it marks the beginning of the party's ascent in Gujarat and emphasised that AAP, not Congress, is the party capable of challenging the BJP's dominance in the state, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Gadhvi said, "This is a victory of the people of Visavadar, of the farmers, of labourers and unemployed youth. This is a victory of the people of Gujarat. You must have seen that the BJP is not popular here. It does poaching with money, with power... But it poached one leader of AAP, and the leaders of the party got the seat back. It is now certain that if someone can defeat the BJP in Gujarat, it is not Congress... I extend greetings to Gopal Italia and each worker of the party. I would like to send a message across Gujarat that if there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP... AAP is going to form the government in 2027. A foundation has been laid today."

In Gujarat's Visavadar Assembly by-election, AAP's Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes. The Visavadar seat became vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

In a post on X, AAP Gujarat expressed its gratitude, stating, "Many thanks to the people of Visavadar, Bhensan and Junagadh villages for choosing the politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party."

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a "massive victory" and a "terrific bounce back," stressing that despite recent setbacks, AAP's influence remains strong in key regions, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is a massive victory for AAP. Political analysts were saying that AAP would finish as a party. But after the loss in Delhi, AAP is winning Ludhiana West (Assembly by-elections) and we are also winning a by-election in AAP's stronghold of Gujarat by a huge margin. I think this is a major victory. A few people used to say that Arvind Kejriwal would be sidelined in national politics; this is a terrific bounce back."

(With inputs from ANI)