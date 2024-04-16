Gujarat businessman Bhavesh Bhandari & his wife come from a prosperous family in Sabarkantha, took out a procession in Himmatnagar donating their belongings

Gujarat couple took out a procession/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Gujarat businessman, wife donate Rs 200 crore empire to embrace monkhood x 00:00

Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife recently hit the headlines after they decided to donate nearly Rs 200 crore empire and embrace the life of Jain ascetics, known as 'Sayyam Jeevan'. Media reports stated that the couple, who come from a prosperous family in Sabarkantha, took out a procession in Himmatnagar where they distributed all their possessions and wealth to the crowd gathered around.

A video of the same has gone viral on the internet wherein the couple, who are dressed to the nines, give away their belongings. The couple were atop a lavishly decorated truck resembling a grandeur chariot.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they travelled through Himmatnagar, they liberally handed clothing, money notes, cell phones, and air conditioners to those in need along the four-kilometre route, several reports stated.

VIDEO | Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated their lifetime earnings of over Rs 200 crore to adopt monkhood. The couple led a procession in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, yesterday as they donated all their belongings.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/eWu9IQEZo3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2024

According to the reports, Bhandari, who is involved in the construction business, and his wife had made the donation earlier in February renouncing their wealth. Later this month, the couple plans to formally begin their journey of pursuing a life of monkhood.

According to the reports, on April 22, the couple plans to cut all ties with their family and embark on their journey of travelling across India barefooted relying solely on alms. Their possessions will be limited to a white garment, a bowl for alms, and a broom as they embrace a life of simplicity and renouncement.

The community members, who take 'Deeksha' (embracing monkhood), before beginning their journey of living as ascetics hold such processions which are akin to the marriage processions. Meanwhile, the members are dressed elaborately akin to brides and grooms and are accompanied by lively music and dancers.

Who is Bhavesh Bhandari?

Bhandari is a Gujarat-based businessman who enjoyed a comfortable life in Sabarkantha and his business is spread in Ahmedabad and Sabarkantha. Coming from a family with a long history of involvement in the Jain society, including monks and followers, Bhavesh's decision to become a monk shows a profound spiritual journey.

Media reports state that the couple's children had renounced worldly life and accepted monkhood in 2022.