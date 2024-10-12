At SSG Hospital in Vadodara, patients from Gujarat and neighbouring states get free treatment for serious illnesses under the Ayushman Card scheme.

Representational Image

Listen to this article Gujarat celebrates Vikas Saptah, marks 23 years of transformation under PM Modi x 00:00

As Gujarat celebrates "Vikas Saptah," marking 23 years of transformation under PM Modi, the state has made significant progress in the healthcare industry, expanding infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat is celebrating "Vikas Saptah," commemorating 23 years of transformation under PM Narendra Modi. The State has made significant progress in the healthcare industry, building infrastructure and introducing major programmes in maternal health, immunization, and disease control, ANI reported.

According to ANI, the state has notably succeeded in providing healthcare services to rural and remote regions through mobile healthcare units equipped with life-saving devices and staffed by paramedics, doctors, and nurses.

The Gujarat government, through the National Rural Health Mission, provides primary care right to the doorstep of villagers, eliminating the need for lengthy travels to obtain vital medical treatments. It does this by operating 128 mobile health units throughout 27 districts.

Kiran Choudhary, the village head of Khareda in Mandvi, said to ANI, "The mobile medical facility has been available since Narendra Bhai Modi became the Chief Minister, and now, as the Prime Minister, he has ensured that medical treatment reaches every household. Everyone is happy to benefit from this service."

Naveen Choudhary, a villager, said, "In our village, we receive medical services every Tuesday. A mobile unit vehicle arrives, and medicines are provided free of cost, which helps patients recover."

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Gadhvi, Program Manager of the Mobile Health Unit Service in Surat, said, "If someone in a village is ill and wants to benefit from healthcare services, the team can visit their home. For elderly people, we provide services right at their doorstep."

According to NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24, Gujarat has ranked first in the "Good Health and Well-Being" category for the second consecutive year, ANI cited.

Under the former Gujarat CM Modi's leadership, the state has made significant progress in the healthcare industry, expanding infrastructure and introducing major programmes in maternal health, immunization, and disease control.

In 2012, Modi set up the Gujarat Medical Services Corporation to ensure timely access to necessary medicines.

The state continues to set a standard for healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality services.

Dr. Rakesh S. Joshi, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, said, "We handle complex cases related to orthopaedics and even neurosurgery, such as brain tumours. Patients need not worry, as they can simply present their Ayushman (PMJAY) card to receive treatment. Additionally, they are provided with a transfer allowance to ensure they can return home without any hassle. This program offers great support to families, especially those holding a PMJAY card." ANI reported.

When Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he expanded several programs started during his time as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Gujarat's Chiranjeevi Yojana advanced into the PM Matrutva Vandana Yojana, improving health outcomes for pregnant and lactating women. The Mukhya Mantri Amrutam Yojana started in Gujarat in 2012 and was expanded nationally as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in 2018.

At SSG Hospital in Vadodara, patients from Gujarat and neighbouring states get free treatment for serious illnesses under the Ayushman Card scheme.

Sajid Ghanchi, a 48-year-old driver from Halol, underwent cancer surgeries and chemotherapy-free of cost, expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, ANI reported.

Rehana, Sajid's wife, said, "It's a very good facility. We are poor and don't have much money, but the Ayushman Card is good, and through it, the operation was done."

Dr. Ranjan Ayyar, Medical Superintendent of SSG Hospital in Vadodara, said to ANI, "Patients from the tribal belt are coming in. Perhaps due to financial constraints, they were previously hesitant to visit hospitals in larger cities. Now, these patients can access care by presenting their PMJAY cards at government, trust, and PMJAY-affiliated hospitals."

Gujarat's healthcare infrastructure has remarkably improved, with a total of 2,647 hospitals.

The Gujarat government increased its healthcare budget allocation from Rs 12,240 crores in 2022–2023 to Rs 15,182 crores in 2023–24 to improve healthcare services even more.

Under the double-engine leadership of PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel, healthcare is becoming more accessible across Gujarat, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)