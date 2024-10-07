Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Rs 120 crore cocaine seized off Kutch coast in Gujarat

Rs 120 crore cocaine seized off Kutch coast in Gujarat

Updated on: 07 October,2024 03:53 PM IST  |  Gandhidham (Gujarat)
PTI |

Top

A preliminary probe suggested that smugglers might have hidden the contraband near the creek to avoid getting caught, Kutch-East division Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said

Rs 120 crore cocaine seized off Kutch coast in Gujarat

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Rs 120 crore cocaine seized off Kutch coast in Gujarat
x
00:00

Ten unclaimed packets containing 12 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 120 crore in the international market, have been recovered from a creek area near Gandhidham town in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Monday.


A preliminary probe suggested that smugglers might have hidden the contraband near the creek to avoid getting caught, Kutch-East division Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said.


This is the third major drug recovery from the same creek area in one year, he said.


"Based on a specific tip-off, police searched an area near the creek and recovered 10 unclaimed packets containing cocaine valued at Rs 120 crore on Sunday night. It was, perhaps, hidden there by smugglers to avoid getting caught," Bagmar said.

Further investigation is on, he added.

In June this year, a joint team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad and local police recovered 13 unclaimed packets of cocaine, a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug, valued at Rs 130 crore from the same area.

In September last year, the Kutch-East police recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram and collectively valued at Rs 800 crore, from the same creek area.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kutch gujarat india Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK