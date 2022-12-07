Gujarat election results 2022: Key constituencies to watch out for

While Gujarat has been a BJP-ruled state, the major contest in Gujarat elections is between BJP and Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political parties
The Gujarat Assembly elections' results for 182 seats will be announced on December 8. Voter turnout stood at 64.33 per cent in the recently concluded elections which were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts. While Gujarat has been a BJP-ruled state, the major contest in Gujarat elections is between BJP and Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political parties.
Key constituencies:
Jamnagar North
In the Jamnagar North constituency, the battle is between BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja, and AAP's Karsan Karmur.
The BJP dropped the sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha who won the seat by defeating Congress in the 2017 Assembly elections. The seat came to the limelight after a political tussle between two members of the same family came to the fore with Rivaba, who is making her electoral debut.
Morbi
After the recent tragic suspension bridge collapse incident, Morbi constituency became into a highlight. The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amrutiya, who replaced sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Brijesh Merja. Amrutiya is contesting against Congress' Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel and AAP's Pankaj Ransariya.
Khambalia
The AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from the Khambalia seat. He is contesting against BJP's Mulu Ayar Bera and Congress' Vikram Madam.
Rajkot West
Rajkot West is the seat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously contested a by-poll in 2002. Former CM Vijay Rupani had also contested the seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections. The BJP has fielded two-time Deputy Mayor Darshita Shah against AAP's Dinesh Joshi and Congress's Mansukhbhai.
Talala
The BJP has fielded Bhagwan Barad from the seat contesting against AAP's Devendra Solanki and Congress' Mansinh Dodiya. Barad won the seat in the 2017 Assembly polls. He had resigned as the Congress MLA from Talala Gir Somnath district and had joined the BJP following which he was given a ticket from the same seat. Barad is an influential leader of the Ahir community. He won from the Talala constituency in 2007 and 2017.Katargam (Surat)
Kutiyana
Kandhalbhai Jadeja, son of late don Santokben Sarmanbhai Jadeja, is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket. He had won the 2017 Assembly elections on the NCP ticket, however, he quit the party recently after he was denied a ticket. He is contesting against BJP's Dheliben Odedra, AAP's Bhimabhai Makvana, and Congress' Nathabhai Odedra.
Ghatlodia
The Ghatlodia constituency result will determine the poll fate of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. He contested against Congress' Amee Yajnik and AAP's Vijay Patel
Viramgam
Viramgam is also considered to be an important constituency where Patidar leader Hardik Patel contested as a BJP candidate,
Lakhabhai Bharwad is the Congress candidate and Kunvarji Thakor is the AAP candidate.
The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on December 8.
(with inputs from ANI)