Gujarat Fire breaks out in furniture showroom over 50 workers evacuated

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in furniture showroom, over 50 workers evacuated

Updated on: 22 June,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  Rajkot
mid-day online correspondent |

At least 50 workers were rescued after a major fire broke out in a furniture showroom in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday morning

Representative image

At least 50 workers were rescued after a major fire broke out in a furniture showroom in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday morning.


According to the official, nobody was injured in the blaze.


"After being alerted, fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the Mavdi fire station. The blaze was so strong that flames rose up to the top floor of the three-storey building," Rajkot's chief fire officer I V Kher said.


As per the official, due to the foam and other flammable material used in making furniture, the fire spread quickly.

"After reaching the spot, the fire brigade first evacuated more than 50 workers out of the building and then doused the fire with the help of eight fire tenders," Kher said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

