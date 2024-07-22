Gujarat: Heavy rains lash Surat, causing waterlogging

Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat also faced waterlogging due to heavy rain, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways, and underpasses

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Incessant heavy rainfall in Surat has caused waterlogging in several areas of the city, adding to the hardships of the people.

Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat also faced waterlogging due to heavy rain, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways, and underpasses.

Speaking to ANI about the hardships of the waterlogging, a priest said, "Though the rain in Porbandar has stopped for the last 18 hours, there are a few areas that are under water. Apart from a few areas, even the temples are flooded. The famous Rokadiya Hanuman temple is flooded. Even after rain has stopped since yesterday night, the Rokadiya Hanuman temple is still 1 foot under water."

"The rains, however, haven't stopped devotees from going to the temple for the darshan. Even today, worshippers and Lord Hanuman's followers are coming with coconuts and flowers to present as offerings. The temple is flooded but the flow of worshippers hasn't decreased," he said.

Earlier, the railway track in Gujarat's Porbandar was affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging on Friday.

The railway officials said that Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks.

"Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours. This is unexpected, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks," Bhavnagar Railway Division DRM Ravish Kumar told ANI.

He said that rail operations on the route were immediately stopped after waterlogging in the railway track.

