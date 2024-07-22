Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat Heavy rains lash Surat causing waterlogging

Gujarat: Heavy rains lash Surat, causing waterlogging

Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:51 AM IST  |  Surat
ANI |

Top

Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat also faced waterlogging due to heavy rain, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways, and underpasses

Gujarat: Heavy rains lash Surat, causing waterlogging

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Gujarat: Heavy rains lash Surat, causing waterlogging
x
00:00

Incessant heavy rainfall in Surat has caused waterlogging in several areas of the city, adding to the hardships of the people.


Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat also faced waterlogging due to heavy rain, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways, and underpasses.


Speaking to ANI about the hardships of the waterlogging, a priest said, "Though the rain in Porbandar has stopped for the last 18 hours, there are a few areas that are under water. Apart from a few areas, even the temples are flooded. The famous Rokadiya Hanuman temple is flooded. Even after rain has stopped since yesterday night, the Rokadiya Hanuman temple is still 1 foot under water."


"The rains, however, haven't stopped devotees from going to the temple for the darshan. Even today, worshippers and Lord Hanuman's followers are coming with coconuts and flowers to present as offerings. The temple is flooded but the flow of worshippers hasn't decreased," he said.

Earlier, the railway track in Gujarat's Porbandar was affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging on Friday.

The railway officials said that Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks.

"Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours. This is unexpected, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks," Bhavnagar Railway Division DRM Ravish Kumar told ANI.

He said that rail operations on the route were immediately stopped after waterlogging in the railway track.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat surat heavy rains news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK