The Gujarat Govt will host a Interaction Meet in New Delhi on September 4 ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the New Delhi Interaction Meet. The event will feature session with Industrialists, Foreign Missions and Senior Government officials. Initiative will boost State growth.

The Gujarat Government is set to organise an Interaction Meet in New Delhi on September 4 in the run-up to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs).



These Regional Conferences will bring together national and international stakeholders to showcase Gujarat's new initiatives aimed at driving balanced and holistic regional growth, said an official release.



Building on the legacy of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), the Government of Gujarat is organising four Regional Conferences in North Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra, South Gujarat, and Central Gujarat. These conferences will focus on unlocking the distinct potential of each region, identifying sector-specific opportunities, and catalysing ground-level investments.



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the New Delhi Interaction Meet, which has been structured into two exclusive sessions - one with Industrialists and another with Heads of Foreign Missions and Senior Government of India officials.



Apart from the special address by Chief Minister Patel, the afternoon session with Industrialists, followed by a detailed presentation on VGRC by P Swaroop, IAS, Industries Commissioner, Gujarat Government, and also experience sharing from Industry captains, is planned.



Amardeep Singh Bhatia, IAS, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India and Pankaj Joshi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat, will also give their address during the session.



The evening session, dedicated to Heads of Foreign Missions and Senior Government of India officials, will also have a special address by Chief Minister Patel.



This session will also include a presentation on VGRC by Mamta Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Mines Department, Gujarat Government, followed by an address by Sudhakar Dalela, IFS, Secretary (ER), MEA and Pankaj Joshi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat.



The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs) will serve as platforms for sector-focused discussions, B2B/B2G meetings, vendor development programs, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade shows/exhibitions, networking, and recognition of MSMEs and artisans. These initiatives are designed to connect regional aspirations with global ambitions, reaffirming Gujarat's position as India's engine of growth.

