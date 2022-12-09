Gujarat: Minor girl's body found in Surat, one held after public protests

A missing complaint was filed on Wednesday, and later the minor's body was recovered, a senior police officer said Thursday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A body of a missing seven-year-old girl was found in Surat, and one person alleged to be involved in the matter was taken into custody following public uproar, police have said.

A missing complaint was filed on Wednesday, and later the minor's body was recovered, a senior police officer said Thursday.

The locals protested against her alleged rape and murder as they gathered in large numbers blocking a road.

Also Read: Traders' body supports Dec 13 'Pune bandh' called by Oppn against Guv's remark

"Missing case of a 7-year-old girl was filed yesterday. The body of the girl was found during the investigation. Accused held. We're taking appropriate action," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinakin Parmar.

The officials informed that the family members and locals have demanded the accused be punished soon.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.