Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday

Updated on: 18 June,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Gandhinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi on the social media site Twitter wrote, 'Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year'

PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben. Pic/Official Twitter account of PM Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday.

PM Modi on the social media site Twitter wrote, "Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year."





On the occasion Heeraben's of birthday, PM Modi washed her feet and sought her blessings. To mark the occasion, a road in Gandhinagar will be named after her to "keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service."

Gandhinagar Mayor, Hitesh Makwana in a statement said, "PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba is turning 100 years old and keeping in account the demand and feelings of the people of the state capital, it has been decided to name the 80-metre road from Raysan Petrol pump as Pujya Hiraba Marg".

The statement further added that it was decided to rename the 80-meter road for the purpose of keeping the name of Hiraba alive forever and for future generations to learn the lessons of renunciation, penance, service and conscientiousness from it.

Later today, PM Modi will be visiting the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district where he will unfurl the flag after performing pooja.

With inputs from ANI

