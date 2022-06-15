Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Updated on: 15 June,2022 03:52 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A case was registered against former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night

Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic


An FIR was registered against a Nagpur-based Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said.

A case was registered against former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night after local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP, Zone I, Sandip Pakhale. No arrest is made so far.




Also Read: Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray seen together on stage after months


Police have registered an FIR under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts committed in public or obscene words spoken in public) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code against Hussain, a Gittikhadan police station official said.

Nagpur (west) BJP unit president Vinod Kanhare is the complainant in the case.

According to the complaint, Hussain had used derogatory language against the prime minister while addressing Congress workers during a protest held near the office of ED on Monday. The protest was held to express solidarity with Congress leader National Herald case.

(with inputs from PTI)

Nagpur narendra modi congress india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK