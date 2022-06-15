Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

A case was registered against former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic

An FIR was registered against a Nagpur-based Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said.

A case was registered against former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night after local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP, Zone I, Sandip Pakhale. No arrest is made so far.

Also Read: Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray seen together on stage after months

Police have registered an FIR under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts committed in public or obscene words spoken in public) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code against Hussain, a Gittikhadan police station official said.

Nagpur (west) BJP unit president Vinod Kanhare is the complainant in the case.

According to the complaint, Hussain had used derogatory language against the prime minister while addressing Congress workers during a protest held near the office of ED on Monday. The protest was held to express solidarity with Congress leader National Herald case.

(with inputs from PTI)