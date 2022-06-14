Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray seen together on stage after months

On April 24, chief minister Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, had noticeably skipped the function when Modi received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in the city

The two leaders attended the inauguration of Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhavan. Pic/Ashish Rane

Amid acrimonious relations between the Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais on Tuesday after more than four months.

The two leaders attended the inauguration of Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhavan and later the 200th-anniversary celebration of the Gujarati daily 'Mumbai Samachar' in the city.

