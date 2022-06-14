Breaking News
Two members of Lawrance Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali: Punjab Police
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees on Thursday
Phone-tapping case: Mumbai cyber police seek court nod to question Nawab Malik
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
Mumbai: Dharavi reports increase of 50 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in 9 days
Thane: Two more cases of BA.5 variant found in Maharashtra
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai PM Narendra Modi CM Uddhav Thackeray seen together on stage after months

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray seen together on stage after months

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

On April 24, chief minister Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, had noticeably skipped the function when Modi received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in the city

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray seen together on stage after months

The two leaders attended the inauguration of Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhavan. Pic/Ashish Rane


Amid acrimonious relations between the Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais on Tuesday after more than four months.

The two leaders attended the inauguration of Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhavan and later the 200th-anniversary celebration of the Gujarati daily 'Mumbai Samachar' in the city.




On April 24, CM PM Narendra Modi received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in the city.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news narendra modi uddhav thackeray

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK