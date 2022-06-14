Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Shila' temple at Dehu near Pune

Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Sant Tukaram in Pune. Pic/PTI

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehu near Pune. Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu. Modi was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram pagdi.

Blessed to inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. His teachings inspire all of us. https://t.co/RT1PGpihCf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' (200th-anniversary celebrations) of 'Mumbai Samachar' at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate.

Vehicular traffic on some routes will be diverted. The traffic regulations will be in place from 4 pm to 8 pm, the official said.

