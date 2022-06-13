Breaking News
Mumbai: Ad film editor booked by Bandra police for blackmailing ad film producer-director

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused allegedly morphed victim’s photos with that of his employee and demanded lakhs to not circulate them on social media

Mumbai: Ad film editor booked by Bandra police for blackmailing ad film producer-director

Police have seized the morphed photos and chats. Representation pic


Bandra police on Saturday arrested an ad film editor for allegedly blackmailing a producer and director with his morphed photos, and threatening to circulate them in the industry. He got bail on Sunday after being produced in court.

Shamik Shah, 45, had morphed the producer’s image with that of a woman employee, and was demanding Rs 2 lakh from him, police said. The complainant, Anish Dinesh Dedhia, 34, is a resident of Mulund. Shah worked with Khar-based Film Company. Police have seized the morphed photos and chats of the accused and the director.  




Police said the alleged blackmailing took place between February 2021 and March 2022, after Dedhia met Shah for a project. Dedhia had started his own ad firm, Anish Dedhia Films Company, and had made many advertisement films.


bandra mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

