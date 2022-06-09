Breaking News
Mumbai: Two men brutally killed in separate incidents on same day in Mulund

Updated on: 09 June,2022 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble

In one of the incident, a 28-year-old history-sheeter was slashed to death at Ramgarh by six men over old enmity

Mumbai: Two men brutally killed in separate incidents on same day in Mulund

Representative image. Pic/Istock


In a shocker, two men were brutally killed on June 8 in Mulund. In the first incident, a 28-year-old man was beaten to death by four persons on suspicion of mobile phone theft in Mulund.

The incident occurred early morning on June 8 when Mohammed Rafiq Mohammed Shafique, 28, a resident of Sonapur Signal, had gone to answer nature’s call. An officer from the Mulund police station said, "He was beaten up by four men, which eventually led to his death." 




The police arrived on the spot and rushed the injured man to MT Agarwal Hospital, from where he was transferred to Sion Hospital. He succumbed to injuries at 8 am.


Show full article

