On June 14, In a successful joint operation, the Southern Command Military Intelligence Unit and Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City Police apprehended four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in a labour camp near Punyadham Ashram Road, Notting Hill Society, Pune

Representational Image

Listen to this article Gujarat police apprehend 200 illegal Bangladeshis, deportation process underway x 00:00

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Thursday that state police have apprehended 200 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals over the past few days, and legal proceedings are now underway.

In a post on X, Sanghavi said that the Gujarat police are working on their deportation further.

"Action Against Infiltrators! Gujarat Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis! In a major operation, over 200 illegal Bangladeshis have been caught by Gujarat Police in the last 100 hours! Further legal action for deportation is underway," the Gujarat Home Minister said.

"Kudos to Gujarat Police for taking strict action against infiltrators and ensuring national security," he added.

Action Against Infiltrators!



Gujarat Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis!



In a major operation, over 200 illegal Bangladeshis have been caught by Gujarat Police in the last 100 hours! Further legal action for deportation is underway.



Kudos to Gujarat Police for taking… pic.twitter.com/jguArdVuke — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 19, 2025

DGP Gujarat also said in a post on X, "In the last 100 hours, more than 200 illegal Bangladeshis have been caught by Gujarat Police. Further legal action for deportation is in progress."

On June 14, In a successful joint operation, the Southern Command Military Intelligence Unit and Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City Police apprehended four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in a labour camp near Punyadham Ashram Road, Notting Hill Society, Pune, reported ANI.

The operation was conducted on June 13, following specific intelligence received by Military Intelligence about the presence of undocumented foreign nationals at a labour site in the Kondhwa area. Based on the input, a team was quickly formed with local police and a surprise raid was carried out at the identified location.

During the verification process at the construction site, four individuals attempted to flee but were swiftly caught by the joint team. Upon interrogation and document checking, their identity as Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India was established.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Swapan Mandal (39), Mithun Kumar Santal (35), Ranodhir Mandal (29), and Dilip Mondal (38). All four individuals hail from Satkhira district in Bangladesh, which shares a porous border with India and has been flagged in the past for illegal cross-border movements, reported ANI.

Officials confirmed that further joint questioning of the arrested individuals will be carried out to determine their entry routes, duration of stay, and possible involvement in any labour rackets or larger infiltration networks, reported ANI.

The Pune City Police have registered a case under section 14 of The Foreigners Act, 1946; sections 3 and 6 of the Passport Act; and The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 at the Kondhwa Police station. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)