The authorities also uncovered a human trafficking ring which involved Bangladeshi women and minor girls being trafficked for prostitution

A group of Bangladeshi nationals arrested by the Mumbai police in October 2023, the largest such raid in recent history

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has successfully deported 15 Bangladeshi immigrants and is in the process of deporting more 35 by the month of March, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bharat Patel said, ANI reported.

Last year, the Crime Branch conducted a combing operation in the area, which led to the detention of 50 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including one minor girl located near the Ahmedabad's Chadola Lake, Patel said.

As per ANI, these immigrants were found to be in possession of fake Indian documents, including fake Aadhar cards. The authorities also uncovered a human trafficking ring which involved Bangladeshi women and minor girls being trafficked for prostitution.

Further investigations revealed that the immigrants had been living in Ahmedabad due to pressure and were involved in activities against the country. Following the discovery of their Bangladeshi citizenship proof, deportation proceedings were began.

On February 1, the 15 Bangladeshi immigrants, which includes the minor, were successfully deported to their country with the Bangladeshi embassy providing evidence of the immigrants' citizenship. Deportation for 35 more persons is expected to take place by March, ANI reported.

ACP Bharat Patel added that the women involved in prostitution were exploited by agents, and money generated from these activities had been sent to Bangladesh under the guise of trade.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the trafficking network and the funds transferred to Bangladesh, ANI cited.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, police teams in Dwarka district arrested a total of 16 individuals suspected of staying in India illegally, among whom five were Bangladeshi nationals.

The teams succeeded in arresting alleged Bangladeshi nationals Mohd Sharif, 54; Najrul Shiekh, 50; Parveen, 25, wife of Najrul Shiekh, and two children. Foreign nationals allegedly from African countries were apprehended by the police, ANI reported.

The officials said that the individuals were found overstaying in the country without a valid Visa. They were produced before the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to a detention centre.

On February 7, Mumbai's RCF police arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were allegedly living illegally in Chembur's Mahul village for the past five years. The Bangladeshi nationals--three men and four women--were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police, ANI reported.

