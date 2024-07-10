Gujarat so far received 25 per cent of average annual rainfall: Govt

Sowing activities have been completed in 40.26 lakh hectares of land, constituting 47.04 per cent of the total arable land in Gujarat

Gujarat has received 223.37 mm of rainfall for the season so far thanks to widespread showers that covered many areas in the state, which is over 25 per cent of the average annual rainfall in the state, bringing relief to farmers, the government said on Wednesday.

Sowing activities have been completed in 40.26 lakh hectares of land, constituting 47.04 per cent of the total arable land in Gujarat, government spokesperson and health minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters after attending a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

He said 24 talukas have recorded a rainfall between 501 mm and 1,000 mm.

"Thanks to the recent spell of rain in most parts of the state, Gujarat received 223.37 mm of rainfall so far, 25.30 per cent of the average annual rainfall. This rainfall has come as a relief for farmers," said Patel.

He said 89 talukas received rainfall between 91 mm and 125 mm and 82 talukas between 126 mm and 250 mm. 54 talukas recorded rainfall between 251 mm and 500 mm.

He said sowing in 40.26 lakh hectares of land includes the groundnut crop in 14.09 lakh hectares, cotton in 18.60 lakh hectares and oil seeds in 18.75 lakh hectares.

The minister said seeds are available in sufficient quantity against the requirement of the major crops in the Kharif 2024 season.

"Over 15.45 quintal seeds are available in the state compared to the requirement of 13.20 lakh quintal seeds," Patel stated.

