Gujarat too will have free electricity from March: CM Bhagwant Mann

Exuding confidence in the victory of Aam Aadmi Party in the Gujarat polls, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the northwestern state will give free electricity from March.

His remarks came while addressing a press meeting in Ahmedabad.

"AAP had promised in Delhi to give free electricity, at that time opponents said how will you do it, and we did it. The same was the case in Punjab. In Gujarat too we will give free electricity to people from March," said CM Bhagwant Mann.

He also highlighted that the people of Punjab will soon get zero electricity bills.

"I have got 25000 bills in total. You can check it. 61 lakh people have got zero bills out of 75 lac meters in Punjab. By January 71 lakh people will get zero bills in Punjab," he added.

He also took a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said "When I first came to Gujarat, I thought will get to learn something from the Gujarat model. The highways were okay but as soon as we leave the highways, I got to see the real Gujarat model. We do not say we will give you 15 lac rupees in your account, we say, we will give benefits to people which will save their 30000 rupees."

He also slammed the opposition and said, "We will form the government here in Gujarat. People say we are the B Team of the BJP, some say we are the B team of Congress. But, We are the 'A team' of 130 crore people."

The campaign for the first phase of Gujarat elections concluded on Tuesday with the ruling BJP and other political parties making hectic efforts to woo voters on 89 seats spread over 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

The campaigning ended at 5 pm on Tuesday ahead of the first phase of polling on December 1.

"Campaigning for first phase Gujarat assembly elections has ended. All arrangements have been made for election and training has been provided to polling staff," Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi told ANI.