Gunmen kill radio broadcaster in Philippines’ central province

Radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bundoquin was shot and killed on May 31, 2023. Photo/Facebook

Motorcycle-riding gunmen have killed a radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bundoquin in the Philippines’ central Oriental Mindoro province on Wednesday. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) have condemned the killing and called for an immediate investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to police reports, CWXR Kalahi Radio 101.7 and MUX Online broadcaster Cresenciano ‘Cris’ Bundoquin was shot to death outside his home in Calapan City by unknown gunmen in the early morning of May 31. According to regional police, two currently unidentified men approached the journalist on a White Honda XRM 125 motorcycle at around 4:20 am, with one assailant shooting the journalist in the chest.

Bundoquin was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Oriental Mindoro Police Director Samuel Delorino confirmed that police have identified one of two suspects, Narciso Ignacio Guntan, who was slain as he attempted to escape the scene. Guntan’s cause of death is currently unclear due to conflicting reports.

According to station management, Bundoquin was known for hard-hitting coverage of local issues, including environmental concerns, political developments, and illegal gambling. He had reportedly received several threats before his death. Police have not yet indentified whether the incident was related to his journalistic work.

Rural journalists in the Philippines often face harassment and violence. On October 3, 2022 radio broadcaster Percival ‘Percy Lapid’ Mabasa was shot to death in Las Piñas City, one of four journalists killed for their reporting in 2022, of which three were from non-urban areas.

The NUJP said: “Although the motives behind the attack on Bundoquin are yet unclear and a police investigation is ongoing, this latest killing is a grim reminder that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the Philippines. We call on the Marcos administration and Presidential Task Force on Media Security to build on the leap in the Philippines' standing on the World Press Freedom index by ending the impunity surrounding attacks on journalists and bringing those who harass, attack, and kill media workers to account.”

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “The heinous killing of journalist Cris Bundoquin in cold blood poses an unacceptable violation to press freedom and freedom of expression. Rural and regional journalists in the Philippines must be able to report safely and securely without facing disproportionate violence, intimidation and threats. The IFJ strongly condemns the killing and urges authorities to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.”