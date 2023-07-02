Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes and messages to share

Guru Purnima is a significant Hindu festival which is celebrated to express gratitude towards teachers also known as gurus

Guru Purnima is a significant Hindu festival which is celebrated to express gratitude towards teachers also known as gurus.

The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha. The word "guru" is derived from Sanskrit.

On this auspicious day, the disciples pay homage to their teachers (gurus) and seek their blessings.

Guru Purnima serves as a reminder to acknowledge the invaluable role played by teachers in shaping one's life. Disciples approach their gurus to seek their guidance and blessings for their future progress. The Guru Purnima festival is not limited to any specific religion. The festival emphasises the universal importance of having a mentor in one's life, irrespective of what religion they belong to.

Here are a few wishes and messages one can share with their loved ones:

- May the divine grace of the Guru be with you

- I wish the blessings from your guru bring you joy and prosperity

- May the Guru always guide you on the right path and bless you with success

- May the Guru’s wisdom guide you and bring you peace and happiness in life

- Happy guru Purnima

- This Guru Purnima, I wish the learnings from your Guru bring you happiness, prosperity, and good luck in life

- May the grace of the Guru be with you

- May the blessings of the Guru bring you joy, harmony and prosperity.

- This year on Guru Purnima, I wish that the grace of your Guru protect you and bring you good health

- May your dedication to the Guru be rewarded with success

- May the Guru's grace open the doors of success in your life