Gurugram doctor booked for allegedly raping patient

Updated on: 16 May,2023 09:05 PM IST  |  Gurugram
According to the complaint filed by the woman, she went to consult one doctor following days of poor health

Gurugram doctor booked for allegedly raping patient

Representational Pic. iStock

Gurugram doctor booked for allegedly raping patient
A doctor was booked for allegedly raping his 36-year-old patient who had come to him for treatment at a guest house in the Sector 40 area in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.


According to the complaint filed by the woman, she went to consult one doctor named Rakesh following days of poor health.



She got to know about him through a friend of hers.


"I reached the guest house around 5 pm. I was called to a room where my friend and doctor were drinking alcohol together. I had a cold drink that was offered to me by my friend and started feeling a little dizzy," the woman said.

"In the meantime, my friend went out saying she had to meet someone urgently. After she left, the doctor raped me. I moved to police after reaching home," she added.

An FIR was registered against Rakesh under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Monday.

"We are verifying the facts and are seeking Rakesh. It will be clear only after the arrest that the accused is a doctor or not. We will also ask the friend of the woman to join the investigation," said Sector 40 Station House officer (SHO) Satish Kumar.

