Gurugram Woman dies after being pushed from roof husband in laws held

Gurugram: Woman dies after being 'pushed' from roof; husband, in-laws held

Updated on: 01 January,2025 10:59 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

The police arrested her husband and he was sent on one-day police remand by the court while his parents were sent to judicial custody, an official said

Gurugram: Woman dies after being 'pushed' from roof; husband, in-laws held

Representational Pic/File

A woman died allegedly after being pushed from the roof of her house here, police said. Her husband and in-laws have been arrested.


According to a complaint filed by the woman’s brother Taresh Vijayaran, on December 30, he got information that his sister Ritu fell from the roof of her in-law’s house in sector 5 area and died, they said.


"Last Monday, my sister called me and she was crying. She told me that her husband Rohit, mother-in-law Kanta and father-in-law Rajbir were beating her,” Vijayaran said.


Later, he got information that Ritu jumped from the terrace and died, the police said.

“My sister Ritu was pushed from the fourth floor, due to which she died,” the brother claimed.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at sector 5 police station on Tuesday and the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem Rohit and his father were arrested on Tuesday while his mother was nabbed today, the police said.

"We have taken Rohit on one-day police remand while his parents were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court. The further probe is underway,” a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

