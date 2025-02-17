The organisers claimed that these photos were put by some of the groups which participated in the festival. Meanwhile, BJP Kerala President K Surendran alleged that anti-national organisations and radical elements are working in the state of Kerala

Photos of terror organisation Hamas leaders were found displayed at the top of elephants during a cultural festival in the Palakkad district of Kerala, reported news agency ANI. The regional festival, called 'Thrithala' by locals, is organised every year. According to the locals, the annual event is organised by the residents under the jurisdiction of Thrithala panchayat.



The organisers claimed that these photos were put by some of the groups which participated in the festival. The closing ceremony of the festival was held on Sunday and several groups came up to become a part of it.



Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala President K Surendran alleged that anti-national organisations and radical elements are working in the state of Kerala. According to ANI, he stated that all the activities are being done by the support of incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist) government for the purpose of vote bank politics. Surendran said that only BJP is against the anti-national and terror activities in Kerala.



While speaking to the media on Monday, the Kerala BJP President said, "Radical elements and anti-national organisations are working in the state with the support and help of the CPI-M government. The tragic incident happened to criminal radical elements for vote bank politics. So, only the BJP in Kerala is working against the anti-national and terror organisations."



According to ANI, in an earlier post, the BJP leader had uploaded a video of the event and said, "One year ago, when BJP warned against a rally in Kerala where a Hamas leader virtually participated, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) govt took no action. Now, in Palakkad, at a Urus festival, terrorists who killed thousands were glorified, pictures of (Hamas leaders) Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were paraded on elephants, in an event in which a Communist Minister and a former Congress MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) were also present." "What message is being sent here? Why is (Chief Minister) Pinarayi Vijayan silent again? If he has even an ounce of spine left, take action! If not, just resign and accept that you are a total 'Parajayan (defeated)'."

(With ANI inputs)