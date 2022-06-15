Hardik Pandya could lead India during Ireland tour: Sources

As per sources, Pandya could lead the side as batter KL Rahul is not fit and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be joining the team which will play the fifth and final Test against England, which will start from July 1 onwards

Representative image. Pic/Istock

All-rounder Hardik Pandya could lead the Indian team during its tour to Ireland, where they will play two T20Is from June 26.

As per sources, Pandya could lead the side as batter KL Rahul is not fit and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be joining the team which will play the fifth and final Test against England, which will start from July 1 onwards. Also, key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be joining the side which will play in England.

"Hardik Pandya could lead the team as KL Rahul is not fit yet and Pant will also join the team in UK for the final Test match against England. We have one name in the team, that is Hardik Pandya as he led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season and he is also the vice-captain during the ongoing T20I series against South Africa," a source told ANI.

Also Read: ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan enters top-10, jumps 68 spots to be placed seventh

In 15 IPL games this season, Pandya scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. He also took eight wickets for his side, including a match-winning 3/17 in the finals against Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya has made a comeback to the national team and was appointed as Rishabh Pant's deputy for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in which he has done well with the bat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.