Mallikarjun Kharge also approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra with immediate effect

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new chief of the party's Maharashtra unit with immediate effect, replacing Nana Patole.

The Congress chief also approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra with immediate effect.

Sapkal was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2014 to 2019, representing the Buldhana Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra.

"The Congress President has appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Nana Patole," a statement from All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.

Patole had tendered his resignation after the party's rout in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections where the Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to form its government and lost badly to the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

