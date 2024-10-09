Haryana assembly election verdict: Maharashtra, Jharkhand would also yield same results, says Andhra CM

The saffron party's win in the Haryana assembly election and vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a 'historical victory' though there were speculations that BJP was losing its sheen in the Hindi belt, said Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Going by the assembly poll trends in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand will also yield the same results, Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister (CM) N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

Addressing a press conference after coming back from a two-day Delhi tour, Naidu showered praises on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and also called for support for the idea of 'one nation one elections' as frequent polls would hamper the developmental work.



"Because of the decisions taken by the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government in Jammu Kashmir, not only has normalcy been restored, but also, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has emerged as the largest single party [in the polls in terms of vote share]. This is good. Narendra Modi has given the administration by blending development, welfare and good governance. It is yielding good results. If we observe these [poll] results, Maharashtra and Jharkhand would also yield the same result, I don't have any doubt. I am confident that it will happen," said Naidu.



The saffron party's win in Haryana and vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a 'historical victory' though there were speculations that BJP was losing its sheen in the Hindi belt, he added.



Complimenting PM and BJP for the stellar performance in the recently concluded Haryana assembly election, Naidu said under Modi's leadership, India will become the largest economy in the world.



"I really appreciate the honourable Prime Minister for his extraordinary work," he said adding that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is "proud" to have associated with NDA.

Later in a post on X, Naidu congratulated PM Modi on the victory in the Haryana assembly election for the third time in a row, and said the results reflect people's "unshakeable trust" in Modi's vision, under whose leadership, the nation "continues to prosper, making strides towards emerging as a global superpower".



"His tireless dedication to uplifting every section of the society, driving economic growth and achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat continues to inspire every citizen," said Naidu.



Targetting the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Naidu said AP witnessed financial destruction during the past five years.

