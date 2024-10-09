Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana assembly election verdict Maharashtra Jharkhand would also yield same results says Andhra CM

Haryana assembly election verdict: Maharashtra, Jharkhand would also yield same results, says Andhra CM

Updated on: 09 October,2024 09:00 PM IST  |  Amaravati
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The saffron party's win in the Haryana assembly election and vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a 'historical victory' though there were speculations that BJP was losing its sheen in the Hindi belt, said Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Haryana assembly election verdict: Maharashtra, Jharkhand would also yield same results, says Andhra CM

File pic

Listen to this article
Haryana assembly election verdict: Maharashtra, Jharkhand would also yield same results, says Andhra CM
x
00:00

Going by the assembly poll trends in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand will also yield the same results, Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister (CM) N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday, according to PTI.


Addressing a press conference after coming back from a two-day Delhi tour, Naidu showered praises on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and also called for support for the idea of 'one nation one elections' as frequent polls would hamper the developmental work.

"Because of the decisions taken by the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government in Jammu Kashmir, not only has normalcy been restored, but also, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has emerged as the largest single party [in the polls in terms of vote share]. This is good. Narendra Modi has given the administration by blending development, welfare and good governance. It is yielding good results. If we observe these [poll] results, Maharashtra and Jharkhand would also yield the same result, I don't have any doubt. I am confident that it will happen," said Naidu.

The saffron party's win in Haryana and vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a 'historical victory' though there were speculations that BJP was losing its sheen in the Hindi belt, he added.

Complimenting PM and BJP for the stellar performance in the recently concluded Haryana assembly election, Naidu said under Modi's leadership, India will become the largest economy in the world.

"I really appreciate the honourable Prime Minister for his extraordinary work," he said adding that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is "proud" to have associated with NDA.


Later in a post on X, Naidu congratulated PM Modi on the victory in the Haryana assembly election for the third time in a row, and said the results reflect people's "unshakeable trust" in Modi's vision, under whose leadership, the nation "continues to prosper, making strides towards emerging as a global superpower".

"His tireless dedication to uplifting every section of the society, driving economic growth and achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat continues to inspire every citizen," said Naidu.

Targetting the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Naidu said AP witnessed financial destruction during the past five years. 


(With PTI inputs) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news national news andhra pradesh n chandrababu naidu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK