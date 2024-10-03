Haryana Assembly polls 2024: Rahul slams BJP, claims it spreads hatred

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the "BJP and the RSS were hell-bent on attacking the Constitution."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party will not let the "hatred" being spread by the BJP on the basis of religion, language and caste win, PTI reported.

According to PTI, he also called for the people of Haryana to bring down the ruling party in the Assembly polls.

Gandhi was speaking at a public gathering in Nuh, which had seen violent episodes the previous year following a mob attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad parade that claimed the lives of six persons, including two home guards and a cleric.

The fight is between 'mohabbat' (love) and 'nafrat' (hatred), said Gandhi claiming that the Congress spreads love while the BJP spreads "hatred", during the last day of campaigning for the October 5 assembly polls.

"The most important thing is brotherhood. Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they spread hatred. In whichever state they go, somewhere they talk about language, somewhere they talk about religion and somewhere they speak about caste."

"Hatred has to be ended. India is not a country of hatred, it is the country of 'mohabbat'. And you have shown this to the entire country," said Gandhi.

India is the country of 'mohabbat ki dukan', not 'nafrat ka bazaar', he added, as cited by PTI.

According to PTI, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "We will not let this hatred win in the country. Love, brotherhood and unity will win in the country."

"With hatred, the country gets weakened. Hatred spreads sorrow and fear. It is only love which is an antidote to hatred. Love spreads brotherhood and with love, the country progresses. We talk about love but they (BJP) spread hatred and try to break the country," he added.

Gandhi, holding a copy of the Constitution, stated that while it has protected the rights of the poor, farmers, and laborers, "the BJP and the RSS were hell-bent on attacking the Constitution."

"The fight is about this. If the Constitution does not remain, then you, the poor, would not have anything. Your land, money, and water will vanish. These will go into the hands of select 20-25 people," he said.

Rahul Gandhi again raised the issue faced by several youths in Haryana going to the US while adopting an illegal route after spending a huge amount of moeny in search of a better future, saying that they were unemployed due to lack of opportunities in their home state.

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly polls will take place on October 8.

(With inputs from PTI)