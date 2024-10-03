Breaking News
Haryana Assembly polls: State will once again give blessings to BJP, says PM Modi on last day of campaigning

Updated on: 03 October,2024 06:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he has observed 'enthusiasm and support' for BJP after travelling all over the state, ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls

Haryana Assembly polls: State will once again give blessings to BJP, says PM Modi on last day of campaigning

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Haryana Assembly polls and said that the patriotic people of the state will never accept the "divisive and negative politics" of the Congress.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he has observed the "enthusiasm and support" for BJP after travelling all over the state, reported news agency ANI.

"The campaign for the Haryana assembly elections will end shortly. I have travelled all over the state in the last few days. The enthusiasm I have seen among the people gives me full confidence that the people of Haryana will once again give their blessings to the BJP. The patriotic people of Haryana will never accept the divisive and negative politics of the Congress," the Prime Minister said.





PM Modi had addressed his first rally for the Haryana Assembly polls on September 14 at Kurukshetra. Thereafter, he held rallies in Sonipat on September 25 and three days later in Hisar. On Tuesday, October 1, PM Modi held a public rally in Palwal.

During his Palwal rally, PM Modi had alleged that Congress was against the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and has never fully implemented the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will vote for the safety of our daughters, employment, good infrastructure, and roads... Congress has only one agenda: the 'urban naxal' agenda. They (Congress) say they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but have never mentioned reclaiming PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). This does not come out of their mouths. Congress has fragmented Kashmir. They don't discuss bringing back PoK but want to restore Article 370. Pakistan's government has supported the Congress party. Congress is the most deceitful party," the Prime Minister said.

Haryana Assembly polls on Saturday, October 5

He labelled Congress as the "biggest anti-Dalit party" in the country and alleged that it intends to end reservations, with Haryana serving as their "test state."

"The Congress has planned to end reservations... Haryana is their test state. But no one can end reservations as long as Modi and the BJP are here. They abuse me and (Haryana Chief Minister) Saini ji day and night," he added.

The Haryana Assembly polls will be held on Saturday, October 5. A total of 90 seats are in the fray. The counting is set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, BJP had emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30.

(With ANI inputs)

