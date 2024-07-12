Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana Eight school students injured in accident in Rewari

Haryana: Eight school students injured in accident in Rewari

Updated on: 12 July,2024 11:16 PM IST  |  Rewari (Haryana)
PTI |



Representational Pic/File


Eight students and two other people were injured on Friday when a school van collided with a parked car here while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow, police said.


They said the accident took place in the afternoon at the Rewari bypass near Suncity when the van was ferrying the children back from school.


A police team reached the spot and with the help of local people, admitted the injured children to the Rewari Trauma Centre. Three of them have suffered serious injuries, the police said.


The other two people injured in the accident were the van's driver and an attendant. 

haryana Accident Crime News India news national news

